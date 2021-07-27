31 people, some apparently vaccinated, get COVID-19 at Huntersville taekwondo studio

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – King Tiger Taekwondo in Huntersville reported they’ve had 26 students and five fully-vaccinated staff members test positive for COVID-19 after attending summer camp at their Birkdale Village location.

Following the advice of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the studio is closed this week and will reopen next week for people who successfully completed their 14-day quarantine requirement.

“You still have to do your due diligence, still got to follow protocols, still have to wear your masks,” said King Tiger Taekwondo owner Conrad Hartle.

Hartle says the 31 positive cases came within the two-week period following Independence Day. He says the 26 students who tested positive were not vaccinated, but the five adults were.

“The percentage of them was surprising, but I mean you’ve heard about vaccinated people getting COVID or the new variant,” he said.

DHHS says as of July 11, they’ve identified nearly 4,700 breakthrough cases, 321 of which resulted in hospitalization and 61 resulted in death. They say the recent increase in breakthrough cases is due to a current COVID surge.

“Apparently the symptoms are much less. I’ve been communicating with them and none of them seem to have very severe symptoms. Headaches, a little bit of upset stomach,” said Hartle.

Getting the vaccine is still proven to reduce the likelihood of contracting a serious illness. Since May 6, DHHS reports more than 94% of cases and deaths in North Carolina were from people who were not fully vaccinated.

Still, Hartle says he wasn’t truly surprised by the outbreak at King Tiger.

“We’ve had 150+ kids in camp every week in summer camp. It just seemed inevitable that we had avoided it for so long,” he said.

Hartle said everyone inside the facility was required to wear masks unless actively exercising. Since the outbreaks, he says he’s reimplementing temperature checks.