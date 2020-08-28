31 ‘active outbreaks’ reported at congregate living facilities in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A total of 31 active outbreaks have been reported at congregate living facilities in Mecklenburg County as of Thursday, Aug. 27, according to Mecklenburg County Public Health.

Total Active Outbreaks in Congregate Living Settings: 31

Total Active Clusters in Child Care and School Settings: 3

Accordius Health 5939 Reddman Rd. Charlotte, NC 28212 – 9 staff cases, 25 resident cases, 4 COVID-19 related deaths

Accordius-Midwood 2727 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205 – 5 staff cases, 10 resident cases

Brookdale Carriage Club 5800 Old Providence Road Charlotte, NC 28226 – 1 staff cases, 1 resident case

Brookdale South Park 5236 Park Road Charlotte, NC 28209 – 2 staff cases

Brookdale South Charlotte 5515 Rea Road Charlotte, NC 28226 – 4 staff cases, 1 resident case, 1 COVID-19 related death

Browne Group Home 8205 Browne Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269 – 4 resident cases

Building Blocks Learning Center 8631 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226 – 7 staff cases, 3 resident cases

Charlotte Assisted Living/ Memory Care 9120 Willow Ridge Road Charlotte, NC 28210 – 1 staff cases, 1 resident case

The Citadel-Myers Park 300 Providence Road Charlotte, NC 28207 – 1 staff case, 2 resident cases

Clear Creek Nursing and Rehab 10506 Clear Crk Com. Dr, Mint Hill, NC 28227 – 5 staff cases, 1 resident case

Cypress Independent Living 3600 Marching Duck Dr., Charlotte, NC 28210 – 2 staff cases, 2 resident cases

Cypress Memory Care 3442 Cypress Club Dr., Charlotte, NC 28210 – 3 staff cases, 4 resident cases

Hunter Woods Nursing Home and Rehab 620 Tom Hunter Road, Charlotte, NC 28213 – 17 staff cases, 52 resident cases, 6 COVID-19 related deaths

Huntersville Oaks 10219 Verhoeff Dr., Huntersville, NC 28078 – 9 staff cases, 7 resident cases

La Petite Academy Childcare Center 917 East W. T. Harris Blvd Charlotte, NC 28213 – 4 staff cases, 2 children cases

Little Tots Preschool 2008 Windlock Drive Charlotte, NC 28270 – 3 staff cases, 8 children cases

Mecklenburg County Detention Center – 3 staff cases, 61 inmate cases

Mecklenburg Health and Rehab 2415 Sandy Porter Rd, Charlotte, NC 28273 – 26 staff cases, 77 resident cases, 10 COVID-19 related deaths

Miller Group Home 8812 Nations Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28217 – 1 staff case, 3 resident cases

Pavilion Health Center 10011 Providence Rd West Charlotte, NC 28277 – 3 staff cases

Pelican Health at Randolph 4801 Randolph Road Charlotte, NC 28211 – 11 staff cases, 22 resident cases

Pelican Health 2616 East 5th Street Charlotte, NC 28204 – 7 staff cases, 40 resident cases, 3 COVID-19 related deaths

Plantation Estates 733 Plantation Est. Dr Matthews, NC 28105 – 26 staff cases, 54 resident cases, 14 COVID-19 related deaths

Royal Park 2700 Royal Commons Ln Matthews, NC 28105 – 2 staff cases, 2 resident cases

The Sanctuary at Stone Haven 6001 Bismark Place Charlotte, NC 28211 – 2 resident cases

Sardis Oaks 5151 Sardis Oaks Charlotte, NC 28270 – 4 staff cases

Sharon Towers 5100 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 – 10 staff cases, 16 resident cases, 4 COVID-19 related deaths

Southminster 8919 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 – 23 staff cases, 13 resident cases, 7 COVID-19 related deaths

St. Johns Group Home 2220 St Johns Church Rd, Charlotte, NC 28215 – 2 resident cases

Thompson Child & Family Focus 6800 St. Peters Lane Matthews, NC 28105 – 6 staff cases

University Place Nurse & Rehab 9200 Glenwater Drive Charlotte, NC 28262 – 31 staff cases, 39 resident cases, 5 COVID-19 related deaths

Walton Wood-Cotswold 5215 Randolph Road Charlotte, NC 28211 – 4 staff cases, 3 resident cases, 7 COVID-19 related deaths

White Oak 4009 Craig Ave., Charlotte, NC 28211 – 8 staff cases, 13 resident cases

Williams Place Independent Living 825 Peninsula Drive Davidson, NC 28036 – 1 staff cases, 15 resident cases

During the past week, an average of 6.4 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days, officials said.

“These data only include tests conducted in Mecklenburg County by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health, Walgreens Pharmacy, and Tryon Medical Partners as available. Tryon Medical Partners began providing data as of August 11, 2020. These data were validated and included for the first time in this report,” Mecklenburg County Public Health said on Thursday.

According to MCPH, 290 deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases:

Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39, and 39 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59.

All deaths, except three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses.

More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak.

More than half of the deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days, MCPH reported.

Distribution of COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH by Zip Code of Patient’s Residence (as of August 26, 2020):

COVID-19 Cases (per 100,000 residents) Reported to MCPH by Zip Code of Patient’s Residence (as of August 26, 2020)

