30-bed emergency field hospital under construction in Lenoir

LENOIR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Samaritan’s Purse responds around the world to help those in need. This week, the need is in the non-profit’s own back yard.

Early on New Year’s Day as the rain started to fall a team started construction for a 30-bed emergency field hospital in the shadow of Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenior.

The surge capacity unit will help support the needs of Catawba Valley Health System and four other western NC health systems: Caldwell UNC Health Care, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge, and Frye Regional Medical Center.

“We hope it brings additional capacity and serves as a sign of hope that they are not alone,” said Kaitlyn Lahm, a spokesperson for Samaritan’s Purse.

The unit will help support the treatment of patients who are COVID-positive but do not need the support of a ventilator. The non-profit will staff the hospital parking lot and will bring in doctors and nurses from around the country.

“We’ll have electricians in here and running water. All of the systems that are necessary to run a hospital,” said Eric Timmens. Timmens, a retired Navy Captain, has deployed around the world with Samaritan’s Purse building field hospitals. This time, the need is in his neighborhood.

“It’s very heartening to help our neighbors here in Hickory, Boone, and Watauga,” Timmens explained.

The trucks pulling into the hospital parking lot gives Laura Easton and her team confidence. Easton is the CEO of Caldwell UNC Health Care. About two weeks ago she had a conversation with the leaders of five health care facilities. Based on a spike from the Thanksgiving holiday and current projections they decided to reach out to the non-profit.

“All the projections suggest we are going to see a continued climb in hospitalizations as a result of gatherings and interactions that have occurred over the holidays,” said Easton.

Right now, Easton says there are beds to take new patients but the field hospital is in anticipation of what is to come over the next two to six weeks.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“It’s a ray of hope and encouragement,” said Easton about the field hospital.

Since the start of the pandemic, the non-profit has built three hospitals for covid patients in New York City, the Bahamas, and Northern Italy.

“It’s special to be responding in our backyard, we are used to responding around the world but the need is in our own community,” said Lahm.

The non-profit could start to see patients early next week. The group anticipates being needed for about six weeks.

Latest headlines from FOX 46