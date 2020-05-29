2nd highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases reported as NC doubles testing goal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The NC Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the second-highest number of daily reported cases since the pandemic began.

North Carolina also reported 16,039 more completed tests, more than doubling its daily goal of 5,000 to 7,000 tests. According to NCDHHS data, 9 percent of tests were positive.

State health officials also reported 32 more deaths from severe complications due to COVID-19, for a total of 859.

Currently, 680 people are hospitalized with severe symptoms, a slight decrease from Thursday’s record high of 708, but still higher than in previous weeks.

A total of 391,231 tests have been completed in North Carolina with 26,488 people testing positive.

Mecklenburg County remains the highest case count in the state with 3,837 people testing positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Wake County is the second highest with 1,613 positive cases.

