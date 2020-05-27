28 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in 24 hours, NC Health Dept. says

The North Carolina Department of Public Health released the latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday morning.

488 more cases and 28 additional deaths are being reported. There are now 24,628 confirmed cases and 794 deaths statewide. More than 12,000 more tests have been performed, raising the state tally to 364,156.

The numbers continue to rise as President Trump threatened to pull the Republican National Convention out of Charlotte of coronavirus restrictions are not lifted by Governor Cooper.

In a series of tweets, Trump put pressure on the governor for assurances and that a packed arena is preferred. Cooper responded on Tuesday saying he will let data and science drive decisions and put the health and well’being of state residents first.

Senator Thom Tillis said during a Wednesday virtual town hall “I believe Charlotte will host the convention in August, but it might look a little different.”