27 additional deaths and 300+ new cases in NC since Monday

The North Carolina Department of Public Health released the latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

State health officials said 15,346 confirmed cases have now been reported statewide, 300 more than Monday. Twenty-seven additional deaths have also been confirmed since yesterday.

Approximately 7,000 new tests have been conducted bringing the total to over 200,000. State leaders and the White House say testing will continue to ramp up over the next few weeks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Health planned on warning members of the Senate on reopening the economy too soon.

Governor Roy Cooper is expected to provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

