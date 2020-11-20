23-year-old Livingstone College student dies from COVID-19

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 23-year-old student at Livingstone College in Salisbury has died from COVID-19, the school confirmed in a letter addressed to the entire Livingstone College family on Thursday.

“Our hearts were saddened when we learned that Jamesha Waddell, 23, a senior, departed this life earlier this morning. Jamesha left our campus on September 19, 2020, and was self-isolating at home due to the COVID-19 virus,” the college stated in its letter.

While isolating at home, Jamesha’s condition worsened, and she required hospitalization and intensive care. “This morning, her spirit transitioned due to complications related to the COVID-19 virus,” the college explained in its letter.

Livingstone College said its in communication with the family.

“Our prayers and heartfelt condolences are extended to the Waddell family and her loved ones during this very difficult time. However, we should be reminded that earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal,” the school said Thursday.

The college is strongly urging everyone to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus by wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing your hands frequently.

Students in need of grief counseling may contact Rhonda Flowers-Corpening, the college’s mental health counselor, at 704-216-6990.

