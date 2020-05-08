20 new COVID-19 related deaths, 470+ cases reported in NC in 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Twenty new deaths and more than 470 additional cases of COVID-19 are being reported Friday morning across North Carolina as testing continues to increase.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, at least 13,868 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 527 people have died.

State health officials said 178,613 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Currently, 515 people are hospitalized across 99 counties in North Carolina.

Mecklenburg County remains the highest case count in the state with 1,989 people testing positive for COVID-19 and 58 related deaths. Wake County is the second highest with 986 positive cases.

Forty-two percent of confirmed positive cases are people ranging in age from 25 to 49. Eighty-six percent of deaths in North Carolina have been people 65-years-old, or older.

