2 Asheville bars to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTW) — Two bars in Asheville will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to participate in any events.

The Double Crown and The Lazy Diamond made the announcement Friday in a Facebook post.

“Due to rising covid numbers and in an effort to keep our staff and members safe, we will be requiring proof of vaccination to participate in all activities, inside or out, at The Double Crown and The Lazy Diamond. As a private club, we are implementing these standards, though imperfect, to try and keep everyone safe. Truly can’t wait for this [expletive] to end.”

The bars said they are grateful for the support of the community.

According to its Facebook page, The Lazy Diamond is “a rock n roll bar in downtown Asheville with an arcade in the back.”