187 cases, 8 deaths now connected to events at Charlotte church, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County Public Health confirmed this week that 187 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths have been connected to events at a Charlotte church.

Of the 187 confirmed cases; 179 are from Mecklenburg County, four are from Gaston County, four are from Iredell County and one is from Cabarrus County.

Of the eight related deaths reported; seven are from Mecklenburg County and one is from Gaston County. There are eleven known hospitalizations connected to events held at United House of Prayer for All Peope Convocation.

Mecklenburg County health officials are investigating 269 close contacts. A cluster has been identified at Madison Saints Paradise Senior Living where 16 residents and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, and two people have died from the virus.

