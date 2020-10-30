181 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths now connected to events at Charlotte church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There are now 181 COVID-19 cases and six deaths connected to events at the United House of Prayer For All People. At least 10 others have been hospitalized, health officials said.
The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department has identified 181 cases of COVID-19 among attendees and close contacts. Among those are 172 Mecklenburg County residents, four Iredell County residents, four Gaston County residents, and one Cabarrus County resident.
At least 10 cases were hospitalized due to their infection, health officials said.
There have been six deaths — five Mecklenburg County residents and one Gaston County resident. Public Health has attempted to contact at least 262 close contacts of confirmed cases.
No additional cases were reported among residents or staff at Madison Saint Paradise Senior Living. There is only one case connected to this event and the cluster at White Oak Manor. The staff person has not worked since attending the event, according to Mecklenburg County health officials.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM
