Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Quick Links:
Daily Updates
North Carolina
South Carolina
Yes, We're Open
Interactive Maps
Testing vs Confirmed Cases by State
CDC Resources
Frontline Heroes
Unemployment FAQs
FAQs
Looking for Work?
Senior Shopping
Yes, We're Hiring
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Homecoming for deployed soldiers altered by quarantine
Lawmakers approve federal funding distribution for COVID-19 relief
Video
N.C. lawmakers need more time before COVID-19 relief deal
Big spike overnight in NC COVID-19 cases, testing
Video
Charlotte area malls announce reopening Friday, May 8
Video
More Coronavirus in North Carolina Headlines
Protesters flood Uptown streets demanding Mecklenburg County open
Video
8-year-old NC boy with autism gets surprise Jeep parade for his birthday
Video
Death toll nears 400 in NC as more COVID-19 tests completed
Video
Carolina Mall now open as designated ‘essential businesses’ reopen in Concord
Video
North Carolina business owners anxious in midst of pandemic
Video
Little League World Series, tournaments canceled for first time
NC health officials give promising numbers, indicate state will begin slow reopen soon
Video
NC tattoo shop owner arrested after reopening with stay-at-home order still in place
New concerns over nursing home with highest COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County
Video
378 COVID-19 related deaths reported in NC, more than 10,500 test positive