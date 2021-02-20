Coronavirus in NC: Infection rate moves toward 5% target

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.
Hospitalizations continue to dramatically decline, and now stand at 1,708 current patients. That number was double a month ago.
The infection rate currently stand at 5.7%. NCDHHS has said the goal is to get that number under 5.
3,446 more cases were reported on Saturday raising the state tally to over 840,000. 76 additional deaths have been recorded over the last 24 hours. There are now 10,896 related fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
Group 3 will become eligible this upcoming week for the vaccine.
On Friday President Biden and the Democrats finalized a proposal that would pass next week for a $1.9 trillion stimulus relief package.
On Saturday the United House of Prayer on Beatties Ford Road in conjunction with the Mecklenburg County Health Department held a joint vaccine event. The church has been the subject of scrutiny having held so far numerous mass gatherings while hundreds have gotten sick and some have even died.
On Monday Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will see middle and high school students return to in-person learning.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,832 positive cases and 72 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,239 positive cases and 51 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,792 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,068 positive cases and 135 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 17,971 positive cases and 225 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,461 positive cases and 66 related deaths
- Catawba County – 17,114 positive cases and 272 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,025 positive cases and 211 related deaths
- Gaston County – 23,236 positive cases and 372 related deaths
- Iredell County – 16,001 positive cases and 183 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,607 positive cases and 66 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 94,622 positive cases and 837 related deaths
- Rowan County – 14,542 positive cases and 269 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,613 positive cases and 111 related deaths
- Union County – 20,200 positive cases and 189 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,889 positive cases and 100 related deaths