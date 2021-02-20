Coronavirus in NC: Infection rate moves toward 5% target

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

Hospitalizations continue to dramatically decline, and now stand at 1,708 current patients. That number was double a month ago.

The infection rate currently stand at 5.7%. NCDHHS has said the goal is to get that number under 5.

3,446 more cases were reported on Saturday raising the state tally to over 840,000. 76 additional deaths have been recorded over the last 24 hours. There are now 10,896 related fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Group 3 will become eligible this upcoming week for the vaccine.

On Friday President Biden and the Democrats finalized a proposal that would pass next week for a $1.9 trillion stimulus relief package.

On Saturday the United House of Prayer on Beatties Ford Road in conjunction with the Mecklenburg County Health Department held a joint vaccine event. The church has been the subject of scrutiny having held so far numerous mass gatherings while hundreds have gotten sick and some have even died.

On Monday Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will see middle and high school students return to in-person learning.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: