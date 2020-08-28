Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations remain below 1000; 22 additional deaths reported in last 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 970 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of noon Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within 24 hours, 1,415 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, a decrease from 2,091 reported on Thursday.

The state reported that 5,538 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 15,135 are in use. 4,803 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 2,182,891 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 6.9% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 162,491, and 2,652 people have died.

As of Monday, Aug. 24, there have been 136,630 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Close to 40 percent of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in North Carolina were reported in July.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, NC saw a rise of 57,478 cases.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 24,847 positive cases and 284 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,969 positive cases and 63 related deaths

Union County – 3,830 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Anson County – 432 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,440 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,094 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,725 positive cases and 60 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,282 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,568 positive cases and 32 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,076 positive cases and 12 deaths

Catawba County – 2,535 positive cases and 44 related deaths

Alexander County – 386 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,822 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,403 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,005 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Avery County – 132 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 407 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 192 positive cases and 1 related death

