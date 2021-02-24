Coronavirus in NC: Death toll surpasses 11K, hospitalizations down again

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations continues its months-long decline and now stand at 1,530 current patients. The infection rate was last reported to be 6%. NCDHHS has said they want to see that number fall below 5%. 109 additional deaths have been recorded over the last 24-hour period. There are now 11,074 related fatalities.
3,346 more cases have been reported since yesterday. There are now 849,630 confirmed cases statewide.
Governor Roy Cooper and Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will give a COVID-19 Task Force update Wednesday at 2 p.m. from Raleigh. Speculation is that Cooper will ease some of the current pandemic restrictions on gatherings.
On Monday Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools saw some middle and high school students return for in-person learning for the first time in a year.
This week the U.S. passed the grim milestone of 500,000 related deaths.
On Thursday federal officials will make a decision on granting emergency approval for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine that only needs to be stored in a fridge.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,876 positive cases and 73 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,261 positive cases and 52 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,800 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,146 positive cases and 136 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 18,238 positive cases and 229 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,535 positive cases and 67 related deaths
- Catawba County – 17,285 positive cases and 277 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,149 positive cases and 214 related deaths
- Gaston County – 23,475 positive cases and 374 related deaths
- Iredell County – 16,191 positive cases and 186 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,702 positive cases and 71 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 95,626 positive cases and 853 related deaths
- Rowan County – 14,683 positive cases and 273 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,719 positive cases and 111 related deaths
- Union County – 20,457 positive cases and 191 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,932 positive cases and 102 related deaths