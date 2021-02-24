Coronavirus in NC: Death toll surpasses 11K, hospitalizations down again

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations continues its months-long decline and now stand at 1,530 current patients. The infection rate was last reported to be 6%. NCDHHS has said they want to see that number fall below 5%. 109 additional deaths have been recorded over the last 24-hour period. There are now 11,074 related fatalities.

3,346 more cases have been reported since yesterday. There are now 849,630 confirmed cases statewide.

Governor Roy Cooper and Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will give a COVID-19 Task Force update Wednesday at 2 p.m. from Raleigh. Speculation is that Cooper will ease some of the current pandemic restrictions on gatherings.

On Monday Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools saw some middle and high school students return for in-person learning for the first time in a year.

This week the U.S. passed the grim milestone of 500,000 related deaths.

On Thursday federal officials will make a decision on granting emergency approval for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine that only needs to be stored in a fridge.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: