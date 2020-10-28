Coronavirus in NC: Rate of infection is at 6.9%, slightly down from 7.3

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.
2,253 more cases and five additional deaths have been reported since yesterday. There are now 266,136 confirmed cases and 4,245 related deaths statewide. Over 231,000 people have recovered and hospitalizations continue to remain steadily up, currently standing at 1,193.
The rate of infection remains high at 6.9%, however, dropped slightly from Tuesday’s report of 7.3.
NCDHHS says cases associated with clusters in religious gatherings have increased since mid-September.
Governor Roy Cooper and state health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update from Raleigh Wednesday at 2 p.m.
On Tuesday Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris addresses the recent outbreak at a Charlotte church that has left over 140 people infected and at least five people dead. Harris issued an executive order prohibiting the Beatties Ford location of the United House of Prayer for All People from holding in-person events.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 33,779 positive cases and 387 related deaths
- Gaston County – 7,399 positive cases and 116 related deaths
- Union County – 5,913 positive cases and 65 related deaths
- Anson County – 728 positive cases and 10 related deaths
- Stanly County – 2,438 positive cases and 62 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 4,894 positive cases and 91 related deaths
- Rowan County – 4,122 positive cases and 116 related deaths
- Iredell County – 3,818 positive cases and 34 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 3,157 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 2,395 positive cases and 16 deaths
- Catawba County – 4,435 positive cases and 62 related deaths
- Alexander County – 865 positive cases and 9 death
- Burke County – 2,669 positive cases and 52 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 2,487 positive cases and 19 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,705 positive cases and 38 related deaths
- Avery County – 618 positive cases and 0 deaths
