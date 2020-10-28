Coronavirus in NC: Rate of infection is at 6.9%, slightly down from 7.3

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

2,253 more cases and five additional deaths have been reported since yesterday. There are now 266,136 confirmed cases and 4,245 related deaths statewide. Over 231,000 people have recovered and hospitalizations continue to remain steadily up, currently standing at 1,193.

The rate of infection remains high at 6.9%, however, dropped slightly from Tuesday’s report of 7.3.

NCDHHS says cases associated with clusters in religious gatherings have increased since mid-September.

Governor Roy Cooper and state health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update from Raleigh Wednesday at 2 p.m.

On Tuesday Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris addresses the recent outbreak at a Charlotte church that has left over 140 people infected and at least five people dead. Harris issued an executive order prohibiting the Beatties Ford location of the United House of Prayer for All People from holding in-person events.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 33,779 positive cases and 387 related deaths

Gaston County – 7,399 positive cases and 116 related deaths

Union County – 5,913 positive cases and 65 related deaths

Anson County – 728 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,438 positive cases and 62 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 4,894 positive cases and 91 related deaths

Rowan County – 4,122 positive cases and 116 related deaths

Iredell County – 3,818 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,157 positive cases and 86 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,395 positive cases and 16 deaths

Catawba County – 4,435 positive cases and 62 related deaths

Alexander County – 865 positive cases and 9 death

Burke County – 2,669 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,487 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,705 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Avery County – 618 positive cases and 0 deaths

