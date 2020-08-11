Coronavirus cases jump 40% in US kids last month: report

There have been over 5 million total coronavirus cases in the U.S

The U.S. last month saw coronavirus cases jump in children by 40% while the debate in the country rages over whether or not to reopen schools for in-person classes.

Bloomberg, citing the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, reported that 86 children died from the disease in the U.S., which amounted to 0.06% total fatalities and 0.003% of total cases.

Health officials believe the actual number is perhaps 10 times higher, or closer to 50 million, given testing limitations and the fact that as many as 40% of all those who are infected have no symptoms.

Georgia health officials confirmed last week that a 7-year-old boy with no underlying conditions has become the youngest person in the state to die from COVID-19.

