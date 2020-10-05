Charlotte startup creates cleaning drones to sanitize stadiums

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Cleaning venues and buildings has never really been as important as it is now, a Charlotte tech startup is taking the task to the sky.

Lucid Drone Technologies is changing the way venues get cleaned and sanitized with a disinfecting drone.

Six motors allow the drone to fly and electrostatic nozzles spray a disinfectant of your choice over whatever surface you choose.

“The tank is programed to go for 10 minutes before you have to re-fill,” Andrew Ashur said.

Ashur is the CEO of Lucid Drone Technologies.

“I guess the less than eloquent way to put it we were in the right place, wrong time,” Ashur said.

The 24-year-old Davidson College graduate along with two other classmates initially launched the start up as a safer way to clean outside of buildings. Then, the pandemic hit.

“No one wishes we were here, but being able to find a way to leverage our technology and help is what we pride ourselves on.”

The team tweaked its technology making flying inside easier. All of the hardware and software used is built and developed locally.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Ashur took the drone to Atlanta, to clean the Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of the Falcons game.

Another is at College Station at Texas A&M, and there are plans to help Baylor University in the coming weeks.

“They’ll have an MLS game and turn around, play NFL at one, and their calculations were up at 70 man-hours. By incorporating a drone, they’re greatly able to reduce the time.”

As a former college baseball player, Ashur knows this technology will bring peace of mind to fans in the stands.

“It’s been incredibly humbling, lots of highs and lows, over the last few weeks it’s been a reason to celebrate and pour more fuel on the fire. We’re not done yet,” he said.

The company leases the disinfecting drone. It starts at $3,000 per month.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE