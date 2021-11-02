Charlotte parents eagerly await final approval of COVID vaccine for kids ages 5-11

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A CDC advisory panel recommended the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages five to 11 late in the day Tuesday.

Thousands of parents in Charlotte have already signed their kids up to get the shots in anticipation of Tuesday’s announcement.

The final approval is not done yet. The CDC director is expected to give approval Wednesday.

On Thursday, StarMed expects to start giving shots in the arms of kids ages five to 11.

One mom says she’s been waiting for today’s announcement.

The Byram family’s house was turned into a classroom last school year for virtual learning. The family with three kids and two full-time working parents is trying to avoid that scenario with kids learning from home again.

“If this (the vaccine) is another way to keep them (her kids) safe, keep them healthy, keep them in school, that’s another reason why we’re first in line to get it,” said Margaret Byram.

Byram has already made appointments to get her three kids, ages 6, 9, and 11 vaccinated against COVID.

“It’s almost a sigh of relief, it’s almost the same feeling when I got my vaccine, we’re one step further to getting this pandemic to a different level,” said Byram.

The medical professional and mom did her research and say the benefits of her kids getting the shot outweigh the rare side effect of myocarditis, a heart inflammation.

“We make decisions for our kids and for me and my husband, this was a good decision to make,” said Byram.

StarMed says 2,000 parents in Charlotte and 10,000 statewide have already signed to get shots for their children ages five to 11.

The Pfizer kids vaccines are a third of the dose for adults and come in a series of two shots 21 days apart with a smaller needle.

StarMed also plans to hold vaccine clinics during school hours at some CMS schools.

“I just want to do my part as a parent to protect our community and my kids and keep them in school and keep them as healthy as possible,” said Byram.

StarMed says its vaccine is in-house ready to go. Mecklenburg County Public Health says it has 13,500 doses already in. Wednesday is when the final emergency use authorization is expected from the CDC director.