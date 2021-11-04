Charlotte-based businesses reviewing policies after federal vaccine mandate issued

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Businesses with 100 or more employees have until January 4 to implement a vaccine mandate.

Under the new policies laid out by the Occupational Health and Safety Commission employees will have to either show proof of vaccination or be tested weekly and wear a mask. Companies that do not comply could face $14,000 fines per employee.

According to the CDC, about 80 percent of adults in the U.S. are fully vaccinated. The new mandate is expected to impact 80 million Americans.

In Charlotte, several of the city’s largest employers have pushed back return-to-work plans as well as announcing vaccination policies, until a federal mandate was made.

Here is what companies in Charlotte had to say about the new mandate in statements to FOX 46:

“We are currently reviewing the requirements issued earlier today by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration and assessing how they will inform our approach. Ally has consistently complied and will continue to comply with any executive orders at the local, state and national levels, including these recently released rules. Since the start of the pandemic, our priority has been the health and safety of our employees – that remains paramount.” Ally Bank

“Based on President Biden’s executive order for employers with more than 100 workers that all employees be vaccinated or tested weekly, coupled with other state and local requirements, we are taking the necessary steps to ensure our company is ready to comply as deemed necessary. While we do not have a vaccine mandate, we continue to strongly encourage employees to be vaccinated and to notify us of their status, based on CDC and medical expert guidance, and have required employees to share their vaccine status (vaccinate/unvaccinated) with us.” Bank of America

“We will comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s requirements and will communicate more with our employees soon.” Wells Fargo

“We’re carefully reviewing the details and will be sharing more on Truist’s planned actions with our teammates in the near future.” Truist

“Honeywell will comply with all U.S. federally mandated COVID-19 vaccination requirements. We are strong advocates for vaccination as the best available method to combat the pandemic. We continue to encourage employees around the world to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones and their coworkers, and we have supported mass vaccination events in the communities in which we live and work as well as at many of our sites.” Honeywell

Honeywell recently welcomed about 800 employees into its new headquarters in Uptown on flexible schedules. It also launched new software to help employees manage and track their COVID-19 vaccination status.