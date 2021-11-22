CDC says it’s safe to gather with families for Thanksgiving, but keep your guard up

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — We may finally be past the days of Zoom calls on Thanksgiving.

After so many of us spent 2020 isolating, now leading health officials say it’s safe for fully vaccinated families to gather this holiday season indoors without masks.

“We are really enthusiastic for people to be able to gather again this holiday season. We would just encourage people to do so safely. That means, get vaccinated if you’re not vaccinated,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC.

At UNC Charlotte, as students are getting ready to head home for Thanksgiving, Jeremiah Gurley knows this year will be a return to normal.

“We didn’t have too many people last year. But this year we’re gonna have a larger crowd,” said Gurley.

One place that isn’t dropping its mask mandate is Mecklenburg County, which remains one of the few places in North Carolina with an indoor mask requirement.

Under the county’s new rules, once the percent positive rate is below 5% for seven days, the mandate will drop automatically. While it looked like the county was close to reaching that number last week, the numbers have been steadily rising since then.

It mirrors a trend all across the country. While the CDC says it’s safe to gather indoors, they do suggest adding layers of protection.

For instance, one recommendation is to take a COVID-19 test before you visit family and friends. It’s also a good idea, according to leading health experts, to know the vaccination status of people you’ll be spending time with indoors.

“We certainly want families to gather. And we don’t want these issues to create wedges in families,” said Walensky. “We would want them to come together to protect their own health.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci recommends Americans who are eligible for a booster shot get one before the holidays.