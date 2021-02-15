CDC gives guidance on Motrin and Tylenol with COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

Sometimes, people will take pain medication in anticipation of discomfort before an injection

(WKBN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning people to hold off on taking Tylenol or Motrin (NSAIDs) before getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Sometimes, people will take pain medication in anticipation of discomfort before an injection, but that is not recommended for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

Researchers say they don’t have the information right now on the impact of those medications on the COVID-19 vaccine-induced antibody response.

Also, antihistamines are not recommended prior to getting the vaccine. Doctors say antihistamines do not prevent a reaction and could mask a problem.

NSAIDs may be taken after the vaccine is administered, according to the CDC.

Also, the COVID-19 vaccine should not be taken at the same time as any other vaccine. Health officials say you should wait at least 14 days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to get any other immunizations.

COVID-19 and other vaccines may be administered within a shorter period of time in situations where the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.