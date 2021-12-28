CDC faces backlash for new COVID-19 guidelines

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The CDC has released new guidelines that shorten isolation for those who test positive for COVID-19.

The new recommendations say if you test positive, regardless of vaccination status, stay home for five days. If no symptoms are shown after five days, the CDC guidelines say you can leave your home and wear a mask for an additional five days.

“We know that the CDC is basing this on science, the problem is they are not basing it on reality,” StarMed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Arin Piramzadian said.

The CDC says the updates come as they learn more about the Omicron variant, which shows symptoms quicker and goes away faster than previous variants.

“If the science does show that Omicron hits you faster quicker, but it goes away quickly then that would be great and that would make a little more sense as to why we are cutting our guidelines down, but the reality is, if they are saying that you still have to wear a mask after five days, then that means that it is still contagious,” Piramzadian said.

Following the CDC’s updated recommendation, Association of Flight Attendants International President Sara Nelson said workers are already pressured to show up sick.

“We cannot allow pandemic fatigue to lead to decisions that extend the life of the pandemic or put policies on the backs of workers,” she said in a statement on the union’s website. “There are two significant caveats in the guidance that recognize concerns raised by our union. CDC recommends reducing quarantine to five days only if asymptomatic and with continued mask wearing for an additional five days. If any business pressures a worker to return to work before they feel better we will make clear it is an unsafe work environment, which will cause much greater disruption than any ‘staffing shortages.”

The CDC also released new guidelines for people exposed to COVID-19.

Those who are boosted or completed the primary series of shots within the last six months are advised to wear a mask for 10 days. Those who are unvaccinated or got their primary shots more than six months ago are asked to stay home for five days and wear a mask for an additional five days.

For more information, please click here.