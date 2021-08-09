Barack Obama recorded dancing without mask during 60th birthday party; social media reacts

President Barack Obama has scaled down his 60th birthday bash due to the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus. A spokeswoman says the party planned for this weekend at his home on Martha’s Vineyard is now limited to family and close friends. Obama, who turned 60 on Wednesday, had been criticized for planning a big celebration during a pandemic. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass. — Former President Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday night, and a video taken at the party has been buzzing on social media.

The 44th president and former first lady Michelle Obama held a birthday bash at their sprawling home in Martha’s Vineyard.

Michelle Obama sent out birthday wishes to her husband.

Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all. Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, @BarackObama! 💕 pic.twitter.com/hbbMhnUqQ6 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 4, 2021

One Instagram post, though, is causing quite a stir.

TMZ documented the occasion, and during the bash, the former two-term president can be seen dancing without a mask in a video posted on Instagram by singer and songwriter Erykah Badu.

According to reports, there was a “no photography” rule for the event, and Badu’s post has since been deleted.

Seth Weathers, a former director of former President Donald Trump’s Georgia campaign, reacted on Twitter, saying, “If anyone asks why you aren’t wearing a mask, just tell them you’re celebrating Obama’s birthday.”

An Obama supporter identified as Meka fired back, tweeting, “The audacity of the people who act like wearing a mask is oppression and screaming no to the Covid vaccines to try and come for President Obama.”

Prior to the party, Barack Obama, whose birthday is actually Aug. 4, decided to scale back the festivities because of the delta variant.

According to an Associated Press article, “Obama’s defenders stressed that the birthday party is being held outdoors, guests were asked to provide a negative COVID test result and that a COVID coordinator had been enlisted to ensure the event followed all public health guidelines.”

Attendance was limited to family and close friends, and published reports had said hundreds of celebrities, politicos and others were expected.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended that people — including those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — resume wearing face coverings in public indoor spaces in areas with high rates of transmission to protect against the delta variant. Some states and cities also have reinstated mask requirements as infections surge around the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.