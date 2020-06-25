Assistant Police Chief dies from COVID-19

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A tragic development in Phenix City as COVID-19 claims the life of a city leader. Assistant Police Chief Gail Green passed away Wednesday afternoon after battling the virus.

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe confirmed Green’s passing to News 3.

Mayor Lowe says he was informed of Green’s death at around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Green had been hospitalized in Columbus.

Green dedicated her life to Phenix City and proudly served the community for 33 years. Mayor Lowe described Green as a “good person” and “quality person.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Details about services for Green have not been released. WRBL News 3 will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as it becomes available.