As Omicron variant surges, NC doctors say stick with the 3 basics: vaccination, masking and testing

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Omicron variant is still surging across the U.S. and in the Carolinas.

“The chances are high that all of us at some point become positive,” Dr. Genevieve Brauning with Avance Care South Park said. “It will be a mild illness, but it will be a great inconvenience.”

Dr. Brauning said she is telling her patients to plan to stay as safe as possible. A plan that includes what she calls the three basics: vaccination, masking, and testing.

“Those things are not going to change,” added Brauning. “The vaccination, the best mask you can find, testing in the setting of symptoms. So, people being prepared with that is really important when you are feeling overwhelmed by information overload.”

The government just announced every household can now order four at-home testing kits and Brauning said when it comes to a mask, N-95 is best, but people shouldn’t go broke. They just need to be consistent.

“Get the best mask you can find and consistently wear it when you are going to be in public without any exceptions.”

Living during pandemic times also includes having a plan if you do test positive, like who will pick up groceries, or deliver them, where you will quarantine, and knowing who you may have possibly exposed.

Also, if you are at home and do a home test. There is one result that doesn’t require you to call for a second opinion

“A positive is a positive,” Brauning said. “If you get a positive on a home test, that means you have COVID. We don’t have another test that is going to be negative.”

Brauning said if symptoms continue to call your primary care physician because you may have an underlying condition along with COVID.