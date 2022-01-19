Antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 patients now available at StarMed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – StarMed Healthcare said an antiviral pill that treats adult COVID-19 patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms is now available at its west Charlotte location.

The pill, named molnupiravir, was shown in clinical trials to reduce COVID-19 patients’ changes of hospitalization and death by 30%, health officials said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

U.S. health regulators authorized the Merck pill in December, providing an easy-to-use medication as the omicron variant quickly spread across the country.

“We are excited to offer this treatment that can decrease the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and lessen the chance of hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, StarMed Healthcare’s chief medical officer. “We look forward to helping patients who have tested positive and can benefit from this pill treatment. But this isn’t a substitute for a COVID-19 vaccination, which is still your best defense against the virus.”

COVID-19 patients can register for the treatment here.

Health experts said the pill is most effective if you begin taking them as soon as you’re diagnosed with COVID-19. The treatment lasts for five days.

StarMed said the treatment is available at its FreeMore location on Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte.

All COVID-19 treatments are cost-free, with or without insurance.

A competing antiviral drug made by Pfizer was also authorized days before Merck’s pill.