Ankle monitors used to isolate couple after wife tests positive for COVID-19, refuses to sign quarantine papers

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) — A Kentucky couple is under house arrest after one of them tested positive for coronavirus and refused to sign self-quarantine papers.

On Saturday, Elizabeth Linscott, of Hardin County, got tested for COVID-19 because she was planning to go visit her parents in Michigan.

“My grandparents wanted to see me, too, so, just to make sure that you know, if I tested negative, that they would be OK, everything would be fine,” Linscott said.

After testing positive but without showing any symptoms, Elizabeth says the health department contacted her — requesting she sign documents.

“Pretty much it was I agreed to consent to. I agreed to comply to call the health department if I was to go. I was to call the health department if I was to leave my house for any reason,” she said.

Elizabeth chose to not sign.

“I had gotten a message from them, a text message that stated because of your refusal to sign this is going to be escalated, and law enforcement will be involved.”

On Thursday, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Dept. greeted Elizabeth’s husband, Isaiah, at their front door.

“I open up the door, and there’s like eight different people, five different cars, and I’m like what the heck’s going on? This guy’s in a suit with a mask. It’s the health department guy, and they have three papers for us. For me, her and my daughter.”

The couple was ordered to wear ankle monitors. If they travel more than 200 feet, law enforcement will be notified.

“We didn’t rob a store. We didn’t steal anything. We didn’t hit and run. We didn’t do anything wrong,” Linscott said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The couple says they never denied self-quarantining. They just didn’t agree with the wording of the documents.

“And that’s exactly what the director of the public health department told the judge, that I was refusing to self-quarantine because of this, and I’m like that’s not the case at all. I never said that.”

Elizabeth Linscott says even without the ankle monitor she had planned to be cautious.

She says if she had needed medical care, she would have let healthcare workers know she was infected with the virus.