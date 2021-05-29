AMC, Cinemark and Regal movie theaters drop mask requirements for vaccinated guests

(WJW) – Masks are no longer required for people who are vaccinated at the three main movie theater chains in the U.S.

AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas announced the decision two weeks after the CDC said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most settings.

“In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks are not required for guests who are fully vaccinated,” AMC said on its website.

“If you are not fully vaccinated, we ask that you continue to wear a mask throughout the theater unless actively enjoying food or drinks.”

Similar updates to mask policy were made on Regal and Cinemark websites.

AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas announced the decision two weeks after the CDC said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most settings. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

All three chains said they would follow state and local mandates on mask-wearing, which may be different from the CDC guidelines.

All employees at AMC, Regal, and Cinemark locations will still be required to wear a face mask.

Movie-goers should check with their local theaters to confirm their policies before arriving.