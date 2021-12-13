28 states see rise in COVID-19 cases over the last 7 days. Where do the Carolinas rank?

DENVER (KDVR) — With the arrival of the holiday season and the announcement of the new COVID-19 omicron variant, where does each U.S. state stand with the coronavirus?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases and deaths are up for the U.S. over the last 30 days.

The blue bar shows daily cases. The red line is the 7-day moving average of cases, per CDC.

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?

Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.

Positivity rate and total cases

Here’s where the positivity rate and case totals are for each state in the U.S. for the last seven days as of Monday, according to the CDC:

Alabama: Cases: 4,033 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)

Alaska: Cases: 1,417 (down from last week) Positivity: 3-4.9% (same)

Arizona: Cases: 26,993 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (down from last week)

Arkansas: Cases: 5,293 (down from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (down from last week)

California: Cases: 48,311 (up from last week) Positivity: Not available

Colorado: Cases: 15,497 (down from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (down from last week)

Connecticut: Cases: 14,148 (up from last week) Positivity: Not available

Delaware: Cases: 4,250 (up from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (same)

Florida: Cases: 14,116 (up from last week) Positivity: 3-4.9% (same)

Georgia: Cases: 9,871 (up from last week) Positivity: 3-4.9% (same)

Hawaii: Cases: 747 (down from last week) Positivity: less than 3% (same)

Idaho: Cases: 2,852 (down from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (down from last week)

Illinois: Cases: 49,668 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)

Indiana: Cases: 32,564 (up from last week) Positivity: 15-19.9% (same)

Iowa: Cases: 11,664 (down from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (down from last week)

Kansas: Cases: 11,630 (down from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (down from last week)

Kentucky: Cases: 15,328 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

Louisiana: Cases: 3,146 (down from last week) Positivity: less than 3% (same)

Maine: Cases: 6,815 (up from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (down from last week)

Maryland: Cases: 9,380 Positivity: 5-7.9% (Data not updated)

Massachusetts: Cases: 33,745 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (up from last week)

Michigan: Cases: 50,253 (down from last week) Positivity: 15-19.9% (same)

Minnesota: Cases: 29,848 (down from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

Mississippi: Cases: 3,611 (up from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (up from last week)

Missouri: Cases: 17,810 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

Montana: Cases: 1,482 (down from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (down from last week)

Nebraska: Cases: 7,931 (up from last week) Positivity: 15-19.9% (same)

Nevada: Cases: 4,932 (up from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (same)

New Hampshire: Cases: 8,882 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

New Jersey: Cases: 30,187 (up from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (up from last week)

New Mexico: Cases: 9,258 (down from last week) Positivity: 20-24.9% (up from last week)

New York: Cases: 49,653 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)

North Carolina: Cases: 21,725 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)

North Dakota: Cases: 2,061 (down from last week) Positivity: 9-9.9% (down from last week)

Ohio: Cases: 50,491 (up from last week) Positivity: 15-19.9% (same)

Oklahoma: Cases: 6,837 (down from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

Oregon: Cases: 5,619 (down from last week) Positivity: 3-4.9% (down from last week)

Pennsylvania: Cases: 54,503 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

Rhode Island: Cases: 6,417 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)

South Carolina: Cases: 7,343 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)

South Dakota: Cases: 2,977 (down from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (down from last week)

Tennessee: Cases: 12,942 (up from last week) Positivity: not available

Texas: Cases: 40,897 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)

Utah: Cases: 8,729 (down from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (down from last week)

Vermont: Cases: 3,143 (down from last week) Positivity: 3-4.9% (same)

Virginia: Cases: 16,342 (up from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (up from last week)

Washington: 9,577 (down from last week) Positivity: not available

West Virginia: Cases: 6,759 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

Wisconsin: Cases: 26,406 (down from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

Wyoming: Cases: 1,050 (down from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)

Total deaths

Here are the total number of deaths reported over the last 7 days for each state:

Alabama: 62

Alaska: 3

Arizona: 550

Arkansas: 132

California: 463

Colorado: 283

Connecticut: 47

Delaware: 17

Florida: 13

Georgia: 168

Hawaii: 17

Idaho: 59

Illinois: 321

Indiana: 302

Iowa: 105

Kansas: 100

Kentucky: 194

Louisiana: 51

Maine: 31

Maryland: (data not updated)

Massachusetts: 145

Michigan: 423

Minnesota: 256

Mississippi: 30

Missouri: 118

Montana: 82

Nebraska: 83

Nevada: 119

New Hampshire: 42

New Jersey: 109

New Mexico: 65

New York: 272

North Carolina: 151

North Dakota: 29

Ohio: 520

Oklahoma: 0

Oregon: 138

Pennsylvania: 669

Rhode Island: 16

South Carolina: 105

South Dakota: 41

Tennessee: 330

Texas: 455

Utah: 76

Vermont: 11

Virginia: 165

Washington: 141

West Virginia: 123

Wisconsin: 252

Wyoming: 44

According to the CDC, five people died from Influenza in the U.S. during week 48 of 2021.