Coronavirus
South Carolina Saturday COVID-19 numbers
Video
South Carolina restaurants prep for reopen
Video
Health officials say more blood donations from African-Americans needed
Video
Charlotte area malls announce reopening Friday, May 8
Video
Protesters flood Uptown streets demanding Mecklenburg County open
Video
Gov. McMaster announces ‘work-or-home’ order will be lifted Monday
Video
Over 1 million people worldwide recovered from coronavirus
Baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson now deals with coronavirus as a mortician
‘Don’t tell me I killed my mom’: Nursing home worker fears she unknowingly passed COVID-19 to mother
Video
Workers at Amazon, Target and more will strike Friday for workplace protections, hazard pay
NC health officials give promising numbers, indicate state will begin slow reopen soon
Video
FOX 46 gets results for frustrated Charlotte woman waiting on unemployment benefits
Video
Alzheimer’s Association takes support groups, education online
Video
Approved COVID-19 vaccine could take 18 months
Video
Local food pantries, overwhelmed with demand, in need of monetary donations
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Homecoming for deployed soldiers altered by quarantine
Lawmakers approve federal funding distribution for COVID-19 relief
Video
N.C. lawmakers need more time before COVID-19 relief deal
Big spike overnight in NC COVID-19 cases, testing
Video
Charlotte area malls announce reopening Friday, May 8
Video
Coronavirus in South Carolina
South Carolina Saturday COVID-19 numbers
Video
South Carolina teacher mails cut-outs of herself to students, goes on adventures
Video
South Carolina restaurants prep for reopen
Video
Gov. McMaster announces 'work-or-home' order will be lifted Monday
Video
SC State Parks reopen May 1 with some restrictions
Video
Trending Stories
Gov. McMaster issues ‘Work or Home’ order, limiting activities
Video
National Guard helping NC residents with stockpile supplies, protection from cyber-attacks
Video
Man arrested after high-speed chase claimed he was teaching dog to drive
Generous FedEx driver goes above and beyond for terminally ill customer
Brother takes sister to daddy-daughter dance after father stands her up for second time
