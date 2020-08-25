Weddington Middle School employee tests positive for COVID-19

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A staff member at Weddington Middle School has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Union County Public Schools.

UCPS said school officials were informed of the positive test on Monday. Weddington Middle school administration and the school nurse are following guidance from Union County Public Health.

UCPS said staff is working with the person who tested positive to determine who may have been in close contact with them.

The positive case follows a student at Weddington High School that tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Weddington High did not move to remote learning.

Union County Public Schools moved Poplin Elementary School classes to all-remote last week after two teachers tested positive. The school is scheduled to stay remote until September 7.

