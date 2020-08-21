Union County high school student tests positive for COVID-19

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A student at Weddington High School has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a message sent to parents by Union County Public Schools.

UCPS said school staff is working with the student and Union County Public health to determine who was in close contact with them. Any students who were in close contact will be contacted by a school nurse or a Public Health staff member.

Union County Public Schools said Weddington High will disinfect and sanitize the areas of the building the student was in.

The school will continue monitoring health and safety protocols for students. It does not intend to move to Plan C.

The full message to parents from UCPS is as follows:

“Good evening Weddington High School Parents,

This is the UCPS Communications Department calling with an important message. We want you to know that we were informed today that a Weddington High student tested positive for COVID-19.

As soon as our staff was made aware of the report, the administrative team and nurse followed guidance from Union County Public Health to address the case.

Because the health and safety of our students and staff is extremely important, Union County Public Schools staff is working with the individual and Union County Public Health to determine who has been in close contact with the person who tested positive. According to NC General Statute 115C-21A, UCPS is unable to publicly identify the person involved.

Parents, if your child is identified as a close contact with the individual who tested positive, a school nurse or a Union County Public Health staff member will follow up with you for further guidance.

UCPS is following cleaning protocols and will properly disinfect and sanitize the impacted areas of the building according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

If your child or anyone in your family experiences COVID symptoms, contact your primary care physician. You may also contact our school nurse if you have questions.

Weddington High School will continue to monitor health and safety protocols. As a reminder, it is important to practice the three W’s–wait six feet, wash your hands often and wear a face covering.

If you have questions, feel free to contact school administrators. Thank you and have a good evening.”