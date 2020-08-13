Virtual Roundtable: Teachers | Safely Back to School in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C – FOX 46 Charlotte is hearing from teachers ahead of the new school year.

To put school districts aside, teachers were not required to disclose the school district where they work.

The purpose of the roundtable is to address concerns regarding the upcoming school district and the support some educators feel they need.

Below is a transcription of the roundtable, moderated by FOX 46 Reporter Lanaya Lewis.

Participants include: Daniel Donaghue (Exceptional Children (EC) Teacher for 6-12 grade), Joy Donaghue (Exceptional Children (EC) Lead in Upper and Lower grades), Judy Henion (President, Classroom Teacher Association of North Carolina, Retired Educator), Valjean Scott (AP Science Principles teacher 9-12), Fred Whaples (High School Social Studies and AP World Civics teacher)

Lanaya: What made you choose education as your career path?

Judy: Teaching was my second career. I taught for 23 years in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and enjoyed every minute of it because, science was the love of my life. Teaching kids in science was so much an enjoyable path way. I had ran several businesses before I came into the classroom, so leadership was not a problem for me either. That segued into my career with CTA, the Classroom Teacher Association, because it’s important to be able to help others. Teachers are helpers of others, regardless of what their job is.”

Valjean: I chose education technically because I am working in the industry of using technology and having a genuine love for technology. I have the desire to want to teach it to others, and I began teaching it to adults in a work environment, and I transitioned from teaching adults to teaching teenagers. I just have a natural urge, and want and desire, to help people learn how to use technology.

Joy: I chose education 25 years ago because for my love of the English language. I love grammar, and then about four years ago I went into EC – the Exceptional Children program. I enjoy teaching small groups. I enjoy helping those more challenged learners succeed, and watching their confidence grow because they’re capable of learning.

Lanaya: We’re going to go ahead and jump right into the questions about school and coronavirus. My first question for you is, how did your school district or administration handle the changes that happened last year when it came to the pandemic?

Judy: Basically I was helping other teachers during that course of time, and it was not a smoother transition because all schools were not ready to go into remote learning. So it presented challenges, not only in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, but across the state of North Carolina and the whole country for that matter. I think Charlotte Mecklenburg was probably in a better situation because their one-to-one learning they had begun initiating prior to. The whole process though to students, and they concern has always been, that all students have equal access, and I think that remains a problem still today – which is one of the reasons CMS wanted to begin in-person. There needs to be an upwelling in the community to help students who need to have that access. CMS can provide the computers, but then again, a lot of that support needs to come from the home because they don’t have someone there to stand and help them to maneuver. So I think the variances in the education and virtual is all dependent upon who’s there to help that student at home.

Valjean: At our school, the administration was already posed, at least in the CTE department side where students were given loaner Chromebooks, they were already in the process of taking the Chromebooks home and bringing them back every day so they had access to the learning. We were already using the Canvas Learning Management System, so the school itself was posed for remote learning, but just as Judy pointed out, it was a situation of where the child may have been home, but the parent may have not been home because the parent had to go to work and take care of their responsibilities. Having that seamlessness of students dialing in to connect with their teacher, to receive instruction, it wasn’t very smooth.

Joy: At our school, which is the charter school, the administration made the call, but we had already been in the process of a week of getting the teachers ready – knowing that it may be coming. Then we took two days basically off to get the teachers scheduled, make sure that children have laptops that needed to borrow them. It definitely was a challenging transition. Even with us trying to be ready, we are not a one-to-one school, as far as technology. So that presented challenges. We had to send out surveys to parents to say, “Hey! What do you have? What do you have available? Do you have internet?” Some children were working from phones which was certainly not ideal, and definitely there were challenges at the beginning. Overall, I think our school did a very good job with the remote learning, especially the EC program who basically went to small group instruction, and a lot of our EC children actually did well.

Lanaya: I know we talked about the students and how they had issues when it came to technology and connecting, how was it for you as an educator, or watching educators having to go through this switch?

Valjean: Well I work in the CTE department, so I was already acclimated to the learning management system called Canvas, and our students were acclimated to it as well. As a matter-of-fact, every student in the CTE department at our school was already acclimated to either Canvas or Google. Because they already had their Chromebooks, we knew from internal professional development sessions where we know how to set up a conference meeting and have our students call-in and dial-in. We just received an instruction from administration on what particular days each class would meet, how long the class would meet, and when the grades were to be submitted. We were pretty much ready on our end.

*Fred Whaples and Daniel Donaghue join the roundtable chat*

Dan: It was kind of cool because whether we’re in remote learning or regular learning, a lot of the things still remain the same. Getting the student’s attention and still finding the strategies that worked for those kids. As a matter-of-fact, we found with some EC kids especially, online worked for a lot of them better than in the regular classroom. So for me personally, I saw a lot of growth in my kids.

Fred: I feel like as a whole teachers are ready for the online learning, but there’s a lot of shifts happening. I know that several schools have moved to a new learning system. I know Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has had Canvas for a long time, some schools have moved to Schoology. So those shifts, there’s going to be a learning curve. I think it’s going to take teachers a couple of weeks, but I think last semester prepared us, and then all of us are kind of jumping in with both feet – doing the best we can for our families and all of our stakeholders. We want the best for them.

Lanaya: Judy, how was it for you hearing from teachers about that switch? Did they have a hard time?

Judy: Most teachers that I talked with were ready to make the switch. The ones who weren’t, were brought up to speed relatively quickly, and they were able to work with their peers in order to share lessons and to share platform information, and they got up to speed in a relatively short timeframe. They were working actually, a lot harder at home than they were in the classroom. The preparation to get online and the preparation to teach multiple times the same material, because in a Zoom meeting you can only have so many people, as we’re seeing, and being able to manage it for the benefit of all the students. Most of the teachers that I was in communication with were working a lot longer hours and doing a lot more prep, and they spent less time with their families than they did when they were working long hours at school.

Lanaya: Joy, what about you?

Joy: Absolutely I agree. Our teachers, I know especially many of us – I include myself, we didn’t know what Zoom was. We had never heard of it. Online teaching in general was just never a thought in our heads. So learning very quickly, we had two days, learning very quickly that platform and then trying to make it as personal as possible, while trying to figure out all the little nuances and Zoom – which there’s quite a bit that is great, but learning all of that was just such a challenge to our teachers and our students. Our students also had to learn Zoom. Most of our students had no idea what Zoom even was, and learning that platform was definitely difficult. Then like Dan said, once we fell into a pattern, our teachers like Judy said, were working nonstop around clock trying to figure out how to make this the best education possible for our students. In the end, they did a fantastic job, but it was at the cost of many, many, many work hours.

Lanaya: How is your school going to transition when it comes to this upcoming school year? What are the plans right now?

Fred: I think our school has done a good job of preparing us, but there’s always nuances. The reality is that you have administrators that are picking learning management systems. You have administrators that are picking what we’re using, the platforms, the drive systems. For instance, our school system switched from Google to One Drive, so there’s administrators making these decisions because there are great companies wanting our kids too. They’re offering these schools awesome package deals, but the problem is, administrators are making the decision, and as educators we’re on the frontlines. Sometimes the implementation in what they’re choosing isn’t as easy, but I know our school is looking at a hybrid system. They were going to offer every option possible, whether you want to stay at home all the time or come to school five days a week, or just come to school a couple of days. We have shifted back to what the other districts are doing, which is completely mobile to begin with. I hope we get back to school sooner than later, but I do think they hybrid would be the next stage.

Valjean: Our school district is going full remote. They had an A, B, C plan in the beginning and now they’ve shifted to all remote.

Joy: That’s what our school district did as well. It went from the A, B, C choices, to now we’re fully remote. As far as preparing the teachers, we do have a new platform that will take again some time to get used to, to learn all the little gadgets in the program. The administration a a good plan as far as working their way slowly into it, so that teachers have time to get used to it, so that students have time to get used to it. I know they have like a three-week plan, then a nine-week plan, and obviously with getting back in a classroom as soon as possible.

Dan: Same here. It was an A, B, C and schoolboard long meetings, and then we’re all back to remote. So kind of like back to square one, but we’re all on the same boat there.

Lanaya: I know you all are all going to be remote, but if there was an option to go into the schoolhouse, do you think it’s safe to be back in the classroom?

Fred: I’d like to jump in there. I have a little different perspective. Is it safe for teachers? Is it safe for adults? I’m over 50. Is it safe for me? I think sometimes you are on safety and you have to look at a different perspective. I know that according to US News World reports and the statistics that are releasing, domestic violence has gone up 400 percent since COVID started, but child abuse reporting has dropped 51 percent nationwide. I’m just really concerned. Is my safety more important than my kids’ safety? The frontline mandated reporters in the state of North Carolina, across our nation, are educators. We’re the ones that see the bruises. We’re the ones that see the emotional shift. We’re the ones that see the reclusive behavior. We’re the ones that see that. So we are the top reporters in every state across the board. I was a foster parent, I’m an adoptive parent, so my heart goes there, but is my safety more important than kids being damaged lifelong because they’re living under abuse. I know domestic violence statistics mere child statistics every time. If they mere each other, then why has one gone up 400 percent and the other drop 51 percent? So as I teacher do I feel safe coming into my school, I feel like we have a lot of safety precautions with shields and masks, with 6-foot distancing. I feel like I am safe enough that I would rather be on the frontlines protecting my kids from what may be happening in some of their lives. I feel like my safety is in place with all the precautions that are there, and we need to be looking at the kids’ safety.

Lanaya: Does anybody disagree with that or have their own opinion on whether or not they would want to be in the classroom?

Dan: Four our students there are so many different social and emotional things with them not being able to see their friends. I have kids saying I promise to do my homework, just let us get back into the building – we’re willing to take the chance. I think with all the protocols that are in place, I’ve never seen cleaner buildings in all of my life. I think we could even eat off the floor. Our cleaning pros are doing an amazing job. There’s a lot of things in place. Checks and balances. Check sheets to make sure the rooms are checked five times a day minimum. I’m willing to give it a shot. If we find it’s going to be more of a health risk, we can always take that step back, but I’m with Fred there. Our kids are important and they need some of that interaction, even if it means there’s a shield up type of protection. They need that social and emotional support there because even suicide is up. It’s up 39, 40 percent since this whole thing hit. That is a concern.

Lanaya: Any teachers want to stay home?

Valjean: I do! Me!

Lanaya: And why is that?

Valjean: I have a 12-year-old granddaughter that’s visiting with me and my husband right now. She’s from Massachusetts. Even when we go outside, when we’re in the car and before we get out the car, I say suit up. Suit up means put your mask on, and you can see I even have a glove on, and we put the gloves on. She forgets to put it on. It’s like we’re constantly reminding her to put it on, and where she lives, it was a mandated mask wearing mandate in place. She’s 12 and she’s forgetting. When we get into a schoolhouse, a child can tell us I’m going to do and plead and beg all they want to, but somebody’s going to forget to put that mask on. Even though our district is poised to give each student 5 masks, one for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, next week are they going to have the masks? I’m just thinking and believing based on past experience that someone’s going to forget, and when that someone forgets what kinds of risks as they as the child taking? What kind of risk are we as the staff are talking? I understand safety, I agree with you whole-heartedly on the safety issue, I agree with you Dan on the social emotional aspect of it, but at the end of the day, for me my health is just as important as their health is. I’m sorry to sound like that, but that’s just how I feel about it. I think it’s too much of a risk right now. Clearly the government and the medical folks out there are working on a vaccine and a remedy and all that. Until that happens, we’re still at risk. Yes the hallways might be clean enough for us to clean off the floors when we walk into the building, but is it going to be that clean in four days? Is it going to be that clean in two weeks? There’s so many if factors in ther for me, that I would prefer to be safe in the beginning, because an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Lanaya: Have you all talked to any parents? I know a lot parents are close with their teachers that they grew up with and things like that. How are parents right now reacting to having to have their children work for home and learn from home?

Valjean: I know my granddaughter’s mother elected for her daughter to be remote.

Fred: I know our school district, we were looking at 51 percent actually requested the 5 day mobile option to begin with. So we were only looking at 49 percent that were willing to come back to the school. I think you see that in all the districts; Cabarrus, Charlotte, all of them. I think that’s kind of the run of the mill, 50 percent wanted to stay home just out of the fear of the unknown. The parents I’ve been talking to, I’ve been finding half the parents I talked to are thrilled to go mobile, the other half, especially the single parents that work two jobs, are like I need somebody to help me with my kids so I can go back to work. We can’t open the economy fully if I can’t go back to work, but I can’t go back to work if I got my kid sitting at home. I can understand that especially with the elementary parents and younger parents. It’s split. Parents are divided on this just like this group of teachers are divided.

Joy: I sit on the fence as a teacher whether wanting the classroom environment or the remote environment. I agree whole- heartedly with safety. I’ve seen what COVID can do with people. There’s part of that I agree. Remote learning may be best. I know our EC students especially. I’m going to throw out a number. Maybe 80 percent did super well in the remote environment. However, I also agree with the CDC guidelines from July that said, not sending children to school is a risk factor in itself. The social, emotional, just the interaction with people, I’m wondering if we’re creating a generation that’s coming up that the children are terrified. I have to say, I just sit on the fence. I agree. I appreciate the people that want to stay at home, do their best with homeschooling. Then I agree with Fred going okay we are the frontline people who make those phone calls, make those tough phone calls to help children. With domestic violence 400 percent on the rise, what do you do with that number? It’s just a tough one and I find myself dead center. I want to go back to the classroom so badly, I would do it if my administration said, “Nope, we’re going to do it!” I would be whole-heartedly into that, but with them going to remote, there’s also a part of me that’s like okay wheew! It’s just such a tough call.

Lanaya: We’re speaking about emotional challenges, social challenges. Does anyone think that the learning capacity of what they’re going to be able to learn at home is going to be different from when they’re in the classroom? Are you all fearful about that?

Joy: I personally am because our children are going to be on screens for how long in a day? That’s just not a good thing.

Judy: Well we also have to realize that we have children in surrounding counties that are on a hybrid plan. I know my grandchildren in Union County is going to be going to school one day a week. His day to go to school is on Tuesday. His younger sister decided she wanted to go to the virtual academy, and the younger one was supposed to begin kindergarten. How do you teach a kindergartener online? A kindergarten can’t use a computer as efficiently, because some of them don’t know their letters. She’s fortunate to know her letters at any rate. I think too there’s one of the dilemmas for teachers, because kindergarten teachers in Union County were terrified because how are they going to reach these children, and how are they going to do the job they need to do because they can only reach them remotely? It’s a dilemma for everyone.

Lanaya: Have any of you heard of parents being afraid that they won’t have the technology at home to actually teach their student?

Joy: We have a lot of those challenges in our school because we have multiple students at home trying to use spotty internet at best, some of them, and trying to use the same device – which we are trying as a school to make sure every student has a device. I know our leadership team has even said now we’re going to be supplying hot spots to students who don’t have it, but that’s still all going to be a learning curve. I agree with Judy our youngest children, there’s no way that the learning environment online is going to be anywhere near equivalent to what they’ll have with a teacher. On the other hand, going back to normalcy anyway, we’re talking about children who needs hugs from their teacher, now teachers are not going to give hugs to students. It’s definitely a challenge.

Fred: This culture learns by screens. They always have a screen in front of them. I feel like the learning capacity is probably very equivalent to what they’ll get in the classroom. The factor that’s missing is the relationship, and relationships matter. They’re the one thing that’s most important in anyone’s life. I feel like building the relationship with all those kids is harder for us as adults. I don’t think it’s hard for them because they’re a screen-based culture. They’re used to learning by screens. My son, I had to kick him off video games a while ago. He’s 22-years-old, but he learns by screens. He’s death, but still it’s a screen-based culture. I don’t think the learning capacity changes a lot, the learning capacity is hindered because the relationship value is missing, that connectivity we have with these kids, that ability to give them a high-five when they walk in the classroom, that ability to have them sit beside your desk and walk through that term paper. My wife is a highs school math teacher, and her challenge is we had to already spend hundreds of dollars on new technology that she could USB into her laptop that the school provided. As a math teacher she must be able to write problems and show the equations, and there’s not software on her laptop that does that. So I think that learning capacity is there, it’s as adults we must make that turn. What we can’t offer is that relationship that we want with the kids. We’re not trying to catfish, we’re trying to be real, and we want to connect with these kids, and they want to connect with us. I think that’s the learning capacity that will be hindered.

Dan: I think the biggest thing is going to be students having the ability to get online so that they can do the work. We have students that may not be as closely monitored by parents, or because parents are having to work, and students may play hooky and say my computer didn’t work. I had that issue last semester, and so I showed up with another computer and met the parents and said here’s a new computer. So we tried to help as much as possible, but at the end of the day, it’s going to be up to the parent and that student saying okay your education is important, we’re going to support you in getting this, let’s work on this together. I think that’s going to be the biggest thing.

Valjean: I agree with Dan. When we left school in March and was teaching remotely from home, that was the challenge I saw. Mostly where the student, even though they had access to the wireless access point, they had the Chromebook, they had the ability to log in through a video type of session, and it was just me waiting to receive completed assignments from them, and having not knowing that I wasn’t getting it after a certain period of time – then it was necessary for me to contact the parent and ask the parent to help me, help the child to complete their assignments so they can turn in the work and get the grade. So we certainly need support from the parents in that sense.

Joy: I agree with support from the parents, and I also agree we’re going to need support from the administration in that we need some more different programs to make this online learning more personable, more challenging. We can keep moving forward with the Zoom, but there are so many other programs now that are out there that provide more interaction on the student’s side. I think it’s basically a financial/administrative support need. If we’re going to continue with online learning, we’re going to have to keep training our teachers on the most updated platforms that are good for kids, and provide that interaction that they are going to desperately need.

Fred: This is the time we need everybody. The teachers need to step up to the plate and learn these new management systems, what’s best for their kids. We need to step up our game and do what’s right. We need people like you Ms. Lewis who’s willing to do these interviews. We need the village. We need folks to circle and do what’s best for the next generation, so we leave this planet better than we found it. I’m excited about this. This is a great opportunity for us. Never before have we had the opportunity to engage parents more than we do now. We always complain as teachers it’s hard to engage parents. Well they have to be involved now. We have to engage them. What an exciting opportunity for us to engage parents and their kids because we need them right now. They need us to supply them with the tools, and we need them to help us with implementation, but it goes beyond that. We need the McDonald’s and the local church to open up their doors for internet, and they’re doing that. What a great and exciting time that something bad is becoming good. I’m excited about it. I’m excited about the support I’m seeing.