Union Day School goes remote after ‘broad-scale’ exposure to COVID-19

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Union Day School has gone fully remote for the next two weeks after an elementary school student tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the school, the positive student had contact with a number of other students in multiple grades causing an exposure on a ‘broad scale.’ Students that may have come into contact will be given a letter with instructions and guidelines from the NCDHHS.

Union Day School classes will be taught remotely until September 8. Students will follow the same or a similar schedule.

“We understand that this is a very challenging time for many families,” a letter to parents from Union Day School said. “We don’t make any of these decisions lightly and always consult with the health department and our school nurse regarding the safety of our students. We appreciate your patience, understanding and flexibility as we navigate this unprecedented and unpredictable time. We will continue to do everything within our power and professional scope/experience to ensure we are appropriately providing the best possible education for our UDS Grpyhons.”

Union County Public Schools has also reported recent COVID-19 cases including a staff member at Weddington Middle School, a student at Weddington High and two teachers at Poplin Elementary that forced it to go remote until September 7.

