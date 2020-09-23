Union County Schools vote to add more days of in-person learning

Students in Union County will soon be spending more time in the classroom after Union County Public School Board members voted to add more in-person days following recommendations from Governor Cooper.

The School Board voted that starting October 26, Pre-K through fifth-grade students will transition to four days of in-person a week. Students would be in class Monday through Thursday and learning remotely Friday.

District leaders had already planned for Pre-K through 12th-grade to transition from one to two days of in-person learning starting next Tuesday, September 29. Those plans remain the same.

Union County students have been learning mostly from home since August 17 with only one day of in-person classes a week.

Students still have the option to learn remotely, but parents must apply for that.

The school district said it has put safety measures in place to help mitigate students from getting sick.

Several school board members said they voted in favor of more days in class after the governor and top state officials made recommendations that elementary schools could return to full-time learning beginning October 5.

The district said it will continue to follow COVID-19 metrics and could scale back in-person learning if the number of students getting sick from the virus increases.