Union County Schools end quarantine for many students, in direct conflict with NCDHHS Public Health toolkit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fallout continues after the Union County Board of Education voted Monday morning to end quarantine orders for thousands of students.

The decision, which appears to be in direct conflict with the NCDHHS Public Health Toolkit, orders thousands of students who aren’t sick and don’t have COVID-19 symptoms to return to the classroom.

More than 5,000 students have been sent home from Union County schools.

According to the state’s public health toolkit, if a district doesn’t require masks, as Union County does not, and there’s an outbreak of COVID-19, every student and staff member who comes in contact with a positive person must be sent home to quarantine.

Monday night, the topic dominated discussion at a joint meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners and the Human Services Board.

“Thank you to the school board for standing up and being courageous,” said one public speaker at the meeting.

“You do not have the right to dictate my health or my children’s health. I’m ashamed,” said another.

The meeting Monday night, which did not feature a vote on any COVID-19 topics, quickly went off the rails.

“I think as a healthcare professional it saddens me to see the politicization of health in our community,” said John Laurenzana, a member of the Human Services Board.

Laurenzana’s comments were immediately met with boos and jeers from the crowd.

One member of the board of commissioners questioned if the superintendent of Union County Schools acted appropriately when ordering quarantines.

“When you put 7,000 children out of school just to prove a point, you’ve made your point,” said Commissioner Stony Rushing.

The Superintendent didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Neither did a single member of the school board.

Monday, both the NCDHHS and the North Carolina Association of Educators said they were troubled by the school board’s decision.

“The Union County Board of Education’s decisions to not require masks and to allow students who have been exposed to COVID-19 to attend school is troubling and could have serious health consequences for all residents – particularly as the county had the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state for children under 18 for the week ending September 11th and more than 16 percent of all tests in the county were positive for the 14-day period ending September 11th,” a spokesperson with NCDHHS said in a statement.

“The Union County Board of Education’s decision to allow students to attend school without masks, to end contact tracing, and to end most quarantine procedures is startling and deeply concerning,” said the association President Tamika Walker Kelly.

“It’s reckless and flies in the face of Union County’s own health department, the state and federal public health officials.