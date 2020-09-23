Union County school moves to Plan C after 4 positive COVID-19 cases reported

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Providence School has moved to remote learning until October 7 after four positive coronavirus cases were reported and several students and staff members were exposed, according to the Union County School District.

The school district and Union County Public Health decided to close the South Providence for students and staff on Thursday, September 23 through Tuesday, October 6. Classes will be full remote during that time.

School staff and health officials are working to determine who may have been in close contact with the persons who tested positive. Those students or staff will be notified and given further guidance.

UCPS said it is following all cleaning protocols and will disinfect and sanitize the impacted areas of the building.

The district voted Tuesday night to add additional days for elementary students. Starting October 26, Pre-K through fifth-grade students will transition to four days of in-person a week. Students would be in class Monday through Thursday and learning remotely Friday.

District leaders had already planned for Pre-K through 12th-grade to transition from one to two days of in-person learning starting next Tuesday, September 29. Those plans remain the same.

