Union County school board votes to remain mask optional in schools

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Masks will remain optional in Union County Schools. On Tuesday night, board members voted to remain one of the few districts in the state to have an optional mask policy.

The news comes as several parents are calling on school board members to step down. FOX 46 has been monitoring Tuesday night’s school board meeting, and two board members actually wanted to put a mask mandate in place.

School board member Rev. John Kirkpatrick said since they have to vote on mask mandates every month anyway, he wanted to make masks mandatory for one month and try to get the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases to go down. That motion failed 7-2.

Instead, the board voted to remain mask optional. Several board members pointed to a recent drop in positive cases. Right now, there are 225 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff at Union County Schools.

However, there are also more than 1,600 people in isolation, a big reason for that large number is because masks are optional, and therefore anyone exposed has to isolate.

Tuesday night, dozens of parents spoke in front of the board, demanding that masks be mandated in order to keep kids in school.

“The lack of ethics present on this board should lead to the resignation of those who continually choose their future political aspirations over the health of our children,” said parent Amanda Coleman, for a mask mandate.

“Hundreds of kids in the district are falling behind because of your inability and unwillingness to keep them in class,” said another parent Christine Bonfardino Wilkins, also for a mask mandate.

“Facemasks offer little to no protection in everyday life,” said parent Maria Reid, against face masks.

“This board has done what is right and worthwhile for the children of this county. Thank you for making UCPS optional,” said Brian Helms, another parent against a mask mandate.

The school board has also sparked controversy. Last month, they voted to end contact tracing and quarantining for students, the state threatened to step in and take legal action.

There are several online petitions calling for board members to resign. Those board members say they’re not going anywhere.