Union County Public Schools to end COVID contact tracing, quarantine requirements Monday

MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Union County Board of Education voted Tuesday to end COVID-19 contact tracing and quarantine requirements beginning February 7.

The decision came after a joint resolution was passed in January aimed at keeping health students and staff in the classroom.

The Union County Board of Commissioners and the school board said they planned to change COVID-19 requirements once the omicron variant surge began to decline in the county.

The resolution called for children who haven’t tested positive for COVID or are symptomatic to remain in class in the event of a person testing positive for the virus.

“The unvaccinated, the vaccinated, everybody is getting COVID,” said Kathy Heintal, Vice-Chair of the Union County Public Schools Board. “So, it doesn’t matter. The fact that the unvaccinated can’t just figure it out for themselves, they’re healthy, same thing with the vaccinated people, they’re getting it too, they’re going into schools. I just don’t see the difference anymore.”

The resolution was passed unanimously by the Board of Commissioners and was passed 8-1 by the Union County Public Schools Board.

The school district stopped publishing its own COVID-19 dashboard beginning January 7.