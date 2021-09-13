Union County Public School Board stops COVID contact tracing, allows quarantined students to return

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Union County Public Schools Board of Education voted 8-1 Monday to stop COVID-19 contact tracing and to allow quarantined students to return to school as long as they don’t have symptoms.

Over 7,000 students were in quarantine, according to the district’s latest COVID report, with 500 confirmed to have tested positive with the virus. Most of the positive cases are within the district’s high schools, data shows.

Gov. Cooper has pushed for Union County, the largest county in the state without a school mask mandate, to revisit plans.

Union County Public Health Director Dennis Joyner also pushed for a mask mandate and recommended social distancing and a 14-day quarantine policy.

The Union County Public School Board voted 5-4 last week to keep masks optional, despite the number of students in quarantine.

Under current North Carolina guidelines, students don’t have to quarantine if they come in close contact with someone who’s positive for COVID if both the student and the COVID-positive person were wearing masks.