Union County commissioners unanimously support ending COVID-19 protocols in schools

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Union County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a joint resolution at a meeting Monday night offering their support of ending contact tracing and quarantine requirements of public school students in the county.

According to a county spokesperson, Union County Board of Education is expected to vote on the joint resolution on Tuesday night.

A copy of the joint resolution and a statement from Union County is below:

Continuing the long-standing practice of putting the future of Union County first in all decisions, the Union County Board of Commissioners and Union County Board of Education have put forth a joint resolution calling on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to adjust protocol for contact tracing and quarantine of public school students related to COVID-19.



COVID-19 will continue to be a communicable disease we must address and respond to, and we remain committed to doing so. However, we are at a pivotal point in the pandemic where we must adjust our policies to allow us to rely on tried and true public health practices, as we do for all communicable diseases.



By asking the State to reevaluate the quarantine and contact tracing protocol in schools, it will enable the public health officials and school nurses who have been performing the arduous processes of contact tracing to shift their focus to more productive programs and services.



This joint resolution does not diminish the importance of caring for all children who are sick whether from COVID-19, flu or any other communicable disease.