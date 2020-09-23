UNC Charlotte students required to get flu shot before fall semester

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – UNC Charlotte students and staff will have to get a flu vaccine before returning to campus this fall. Administrators released guidance instructing students to get vaccinated before November.

It’s a new requirement causing parents and students to have mixed reactions. While some understand the precautions being taken, others say it should be up to the individual to decide.

“I do think it’s a choice people should make for themselves so making it mandatory is kind of hard but I support the flu shot,” said Rachel,

If students and staff aren’t vaccinated by November 17, 2020, they can be locked out of their NINERNET accounts.

“I mean I think it’s a good thing, no one wants to get sick with it. We already have the coronavirus going around… so,” said Madison, Freshman student.

FOX 46 Charlotte caught up with students who said the new requirement isn’t bad and they hope it minimizes the spread of illnesses.

Parents on a UNC Charlotte Facebook page have weighed in, upset about the guidance.

“Unless getting a vaccine will likely kill you or you think it will condemn you to hell, I don’t think you have a reason not to get vaccinated,” said Dawson.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

There will be exceptions made for students and staff who can’t get the flu shot for religious or medical reasons, those will need to be documented on university file by November.

“I’m like this is so depressing. I just miss life. I miss normalcy and I miss people so continue to be a light for people, said Rachel.

Beginning next month, on Oct. 14, parents and students will receive emails asking if they’ve received the shot, that is when those who are not able to get the shot for medical or religious reasons can reply explaining to the university leaders.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM