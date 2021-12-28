UNC Charlotte mandating students and teachers be vaccinated and boosted

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — When students and teachers return to UNC Charlotte in the new year they better be vaccinated and boosted, or they’ll have to be tested for COVID, every week.

According to UNC Charlotte’s recent notice, “Beginning Jan. 4, anyone who is vaccinated and is eligible for a booster but has not received one must participate in re-entry testing and ongoing mitigation testing until a booster shot is received.”

Other North Carolina co-eds have already been living with these mandates. UNC Charlotte is just adding to the growing list which already includes Queens University in Myers Park and Davidson College near Lake Norman.

River, an Economics major and Junior at Davidson, says a booster is a small price to pay for face-to-face time with other students and his advisor. And with the new omicron variant he’ll feel more comfortable knowing everyone is boosted in classes and in the dining hall.

UNC Charlotte tells FOX 46 “the University is updating who must participate in re-entry and mitigation testing when we return from winter break. This change is being made to protect our campus against the increasing spread of COVID-19, including the more transmissible omicron variant.”