UNC Charlotte mandates student flu shots to avoid ‘twindemic’ of flu, coronavirus

This year, UNC Charlotte is requiring all employees and students to attest that they have received a flu shot or qualify for an applicable exception by Nov 16.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Among UNC Charlotte’s conditions for faculty, staff, and students this fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic is a flu shot requirement.

University officials acknowledged that cold and flu season is quickly approaching.

“To help lessen the burden on our healthcare system and to help eliminate confusion between flu and COVID-19 symptoms, the University is requiring all faculty, staff, and students to attest that they have received a flu shot or qualify for an applicable exception by Monday, Nov. 16,” UNCC said.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14, all employees and students will receive an email with the attestation asking if they have received the flu shot and if not, which exemption they are claiming (such as medical, personal, or religious).

After careful consideration of available data and consultation, UNC Charlotte announced this week that they will resume some in-person classes on Oct. 1, 2020, in specific areas of academic study and for those students making a transition to University life.

UNC Charlotte said all classes will be moved to online/remote classes following Thanksgiving break, including the delivery of all exams.

“The ongoing decline in Mecklenburg County’s infection rate, coupled with UNC Charlotte’s comprehensive safety protocols, allows the University to move forward with a measured approach to on-campus living, learning and working this fall semester,” UNCC said.

For more information on this requirement at UNC Charlotte, upcoming flu shot clinics, and accepted exceptions, please click here.

