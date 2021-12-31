UNC Charlotte going virtual, limiting at-home sporting events due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — UNC Charlotte announced Friday that classes will begin virtually next semester and that fans at-home sporting events will be limited through the end of January.

According to UNC Charlotte, rising COVID-19 cases and Omicron variant cases have made it “necessary to adjust plans for the start of next semester.”

Classes will begin as scheduled on Monday, Jan. 10 but will be virtual until at least Monday, Jan. 24. Sporting events will limit attendance also until Jan. 24.

According to UNC Charlotte Athletics, attendance “will be restricted to a small number of participants’ family members. Ticket refunds for impacted games will be offered and the Charlotte 49ers ticket office will be in touch with impacted ticket holders.