ECU and UNC Charlotte move classes online

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — East Carolina University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte are moving courses online in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the universities announced Sunday.

Separately, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Sunday it has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Avery residence hall. A cluster is defined by the state health department as five or more cases in a single residential hall or dwelling.

ECU will move undergraduate courses online for the remainder of the fall semester, beginning Aug. 26. Undergraduate classes are suspended Monday and Tuesday at ECU to adjust to the change in the schedule.

Professional and graduate courses will continue as they are currently operating at ECU. Fall classes began at ECU on Aug. 10.

University residence halls will begin moving students out this week through Aug. 30. The university will work with international students, student-athletes, and hardship cases who apply to continue to live on campus, the university said.

UNC at Charlotte will begin classes as scheduled on Sept. 7, but it’s delaying the start of undergraduate and graduate in-person instruction for three weeks until Thursday, Oct. 1. All instruction will begin as planned on the first day of classes Sept. 7, but will now be delivered online.

UNC at Charlotte will continue to offer on-campus housing and dining services for students who have already arrived, international students, and others with approved extenuating circumstances. The move-in period for other students is Sept. 26-29.

UNCC Chancellor Sharon Gaber released the following statement:

“In recent weeks, Mecklenburg County has seen COVID-19-positive cases start to decline and public health officials are encouraged by these trends. However, the county continues to have the highest number of outbreaks and clusters in the state. While the community is making considerable progress to slow the rate of transmission, we do not want to lose this momentum.

The decision to adjust our plan was not made lightly. I recognize that these changes will be frustrating for some and a relief for others. However, this decision is made with the health and well-being of our students and employees as our top priorities. The additional time allows the county’s infection rate to further stabilize, creating a safer environment for our University and our community this fall. The safety of our campus will continue to guide all of our discussions and our planning.”