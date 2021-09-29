UCPS and Union County Public Health sign written agreement on quarantine guidelines, contract tracing in schools

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Union County Public Health and Union County Public Schools have agreed on a process for identifying and excluding students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 or a close contact of someone who tested positive for the virus, authorities announced.

The new process shares the responsibility of providing information sufficient for Public Health to do the important task of providing isolation and quarantine measures to students and staff to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools and the community, UCPS said.

The memorandum of understanding, signed by the Union County Manager and the Superintendent of UCPS, outlines the shared responsibilities for identifying and protecting students and staff affected by COVID-19 in the schools while complying with the control measures mandated by the State.

“We share a unified goal to protect students, families, and the broader Union County community and look forward to our work together,” UCPS said.