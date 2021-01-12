Tuesday meeting could determine if CMS students will head back to in-person learning next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Students have been learning from home as cases in North Carolina continue to spike, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools itself is looking to cap community spread.

When CMS made the decision to go remote until mid-January they said the break would buy them time to get more supplies, arrange classrooms for social distancing, and staff training.

According to CMS’ dashboard, those metrics are all in the green, meaning schools are ready to open.

Board members want to consider giving the superintendent more authority to move students from in-person to remote under certain limited criteria. Basically, he would have a bigger say.

Key takeaways for Tuesday’s meeting:

School facilities are essentially ready for in-person learning

District leaders will weigh whether bringing children back next week is the wisest decision given the COVID-19 caseload in the Charlotte area

Tuesday’s meeting is at 6 p.m.

