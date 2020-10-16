Three UNC Charlotte residence halls testing students for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three residence halls at UNC Charlotte are undergoing coronavirus testing after a reported increase in on-campus cases.

The university said that while there are no clusters in any of the residence halls, there have been confirmed cases.

UNC Charlotte did not identify which halls are being tested for privacy reasons.

The university is currently reporting 30 on-campus active cases, 15 students in isolation and 44 students in quarantine.

As of Friday, 259 students and 47 employees have tested positive.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE